One drowns and another goes missing in Yeleru canal

VISAKHAPATNAM

22 September 2021 17:55 IST

The motorcycle on which they were travelling found on the banks of the canal, say police

A 30-year-old man reportedly drowned while another person has gone missing after they fell into the flowing Yeleru canal with the motorcycle on which they travelling near A.Sarabhavaram village under Nathavaram Police Station limits.

Though the incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon, it came to light after police registered a case late in the night.

Advertising

Advertising

The deceased was identified as K. Satyanarayana (30). Another person Ch Chittibabu (35) is still missing.

According to reports, on Tuesday, Satyanarayana and Chittibabu, both hailing from M.B. Patnam village in Nathavaram mandal, went to a temple near A Sarabhavaram and did not return home. In the evening, the family members of the duo and a few locals started searching for them. At one spot, they found the bike on the banks of the canal. The family members brought the issue to the notice of the police.

Sub-Inspector of Nathavaram police station Sekharam said that as per the preliminary inquiry, the motorcycle appears to have skidded off the road and fell into the canal.

The police along with the family members and the locals, launched a search operation, but were unable to trace anyone till late in the night.

“It was on Wednesday morning that we could trace the body of Satyanarayana and search is on for Chittibabu,” Mr. Sekharam said. The police registered a case.