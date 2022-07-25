One drowns and another goes missing in different incidents in Visakhapatnam

A young man reportedly drowned at the dry dock, near the Fishing Harbour, while in another incident at the RK Beach, a girl went missing while taking a selfie on Monday evening.

M. Murali (25) of Gajuwaka area, went along with friends on a countryboat to the dry dock near the Fishing Harbour. The friends reportedly consumed liquor in the boat. Murali, who was fully drunk, stepped on the edge of the boat and lost balance and fell into the water. He knew swimming and the water at the dry dock was only about 50 feet deep but as he was drunk, he could not swim and drowned. The body was retrieved by the divers.

Sai Priya of NAD Kotha Road in the city went to the RK Beach on Monday evening. She was taking a selfie, when she suddenly went missing. The police launched a search for her but she couldn’t be found till late in the night.