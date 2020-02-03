One dies, 5 critical after consuming meat, liquor

One man died and five people including two women were admitted to hospital after they reportedly consumed contaminated meat, toddy and country-made liquor at Nogeli village under Dumbriguda police station limits on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Pangi Sintro (45), a farmer.

Five people who fell sick are Pangi Damodhar, Pangi Ghasi, B. Viswanatham, Korra Kalima and Korra Polamma.

They are undergoing treatment at King George Hospital (KGH).

According to Araku Circle Inspector P. Pydayya, the family members of Sintro, along with his relatives, consumed non-vegetarian food, toddy and country-made liquor on Sunday afternoon.

Sintro died in the village, while the sick people were rushed to the Area Hospital at Araku which referred them to the KGH.

Doctors at the KGH said that the condition of the sick villagers remained critical.

“After receiving information, we rushed to the spot. We collected samples of the food, toddy and country-made liquor. We will send them to Regional Forensic Science Laboratory (RFSL) for testing,” said Mr. Pydayya.

Case registered

The police have registered a case under Section 174 of CrPC (suspicious death). Investigation is on.