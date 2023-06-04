One death from Andhra Pradesh in the train accident at Balasore, says IT Minister Amarnath

June 04, 2023 06:07 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

There are no casualties from Andhra Pradesh, barring the death of one person, in the tragic railway accident at Balasore in Odisha. However, quite a few passengers escaped with injuries in the accident, Minister for Industries and IT Gudivada Amarnath told media persons in Balasore on Sunday.

The Minister, who led a delegation of officials from Andhra Pradesh to the accident spot on Saturday, supervised the shifting of injured passengers to various hospitals in Bhubaneswar and other places in the Odisha as also in Andhra Pradesh. He held a high-level meeting with three IAS and three IPS officers on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Amarnath said that 309 passengers, from Andhra Pradesh, were travelling in the ill-fated Coromandel express(12841) and 33 were travelling in the Yeshwantpur-Howrah express (12864). Of the 342 passengers, 331 were identified, and 11 were yet to be identified. Of the identified victims, 14 were injured, of them 10 were travelling in reserved coaches, four were in the general (unreserved) compartment. Gurumurthy, who was travelling in the general compartment, had died in the accident.

The Minister said that the officials have been trying to get details of the missing persons. No person has turned up, so far, seeking details of missing persons at any of the control rooms set up at Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Rajahmundry and Eluru. He said that if relatives of the missing persons send the photos of their near and dear ones to the WhatsApp no. 8333905022, the officials would make all possible efforts to trace them.

He said that the Andhra Pradesh government has kept 16 ambulances and 10 Mahaprasthanam vehicles on standby at Bhubaneswar. Another five ambulances were kept at Balasore. The severely injured were shifted to the Apollo Hospital in Bhubaneswar, two were shifted to Seven Hills Hospital(Visakhapatnam) and one to Apollo Hospital in Visakhapatnam.

