One dead, two injured in a road accident on Telugu Thalli flyover in Visakhapatnam

July 01, 2023 11:21 pm | Updated 11:21 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

One person died on the spot, while two others received severe injuries after a speeding car hit them on the Telugu Thalli flyover here on Saturday night. According to the police, a car has hit two two-wheelers. While the pillion rider of a two-wheeler died on the spot, the rider of the bike fell to the ground from the flyover. Meanwhile, another person who was riding the second bike also suffered injuries. As per the police, the condition of the person who fell from the flyover is critical. II Town police have reached the spot and shifting the injured persons to hospital. More details awaited.

