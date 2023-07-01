HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

One dead, two injured in a road accident on Telugu Thalli flyover in Visakhapatnam

July 01, 2023 11:21 pm | Updated 11:21 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

One person died on the spot, while two others received severe injuries after a speeding car hit them on the Telugu Thalli flyover here on Saturday night. According to the police, a car has hit two two-wheelers. While the pillion rider of a two-wheeler died on the spot, the rider of the bike fell to the ground from the flyover. Meanwhile, another person who was riding the second bike also suffered injuries. As per the police, the condition of the person who fell from the flyover is critical. II Town police have reached the spot and shifting the injured persons to hospital. More details awaited.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.