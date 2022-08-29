One dead, two injured as bike rams parked lorry in Visakhapatnam

One dead, two injured as bike rams parked lorry in VisakhapatnamVISAKHAPATNAM
One person died on the spot and two others were injured in a road accident, near Aganampudi, late on Sunday night.
According to the police, three persons on a two-wheeler rammed a parked lorry near a tyre puncture repair shop, reportedly at a high speed. The injured were shifted to a hospital and are undergoing treatment.
Investigation is on.
