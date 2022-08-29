One dead, two injured as bike rams parked lorry in Visakhapatnam

Special Correspondent VISAKHAPATNAM
August 29, 2022 19:08 IST

One person died on the spot and two others were injured in a road accident, near Aganampudi, late on Sunday night.

According to the police, three persons on a two-wheeler rammed a parked lorry near a tyre puncture repair shop, reportedly at a high speed. The injured were shifted to a hospital and are undergoing treatment.

Investigation is on.

