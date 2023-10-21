ADVERTISEMENT

One dead, three injured as car overturns at Bheemunipatnam in Visakhapatnam

October 21, 2023 11:30 pm | Updated 11:30 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

A 35-year-old person died on the spot, while three others were severely injured after the car in which they were travelling allegedly overturned near INS Kalinga under Bheemunipatnam police station limits during the early hours of Saturday. The deceased was identified as V. Narasimha Raju (35) of Nerellavalasa in Bheemunipatnam. The police suspect that overspeeding might be the reason for the accident. A case was registered and the body was sent to post-mortem. Further investigation is on.

