One dead, three injured as car overturns at Bheemunipatnam in Visakhapatnam

October 21, 2023 11:30 pm | Updated 11:30 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A 35-year-old person died on the spot, while three others were severely injured after the car in which they were travelling allegedly overturned near INS Kalinga under Bheemunipatnam police station limits during the early hours of Saturday. The deceased was identified as V. Narasimha Raju (35) of Nerellavalasa in Bheemunipatnam. The police suspect that overspeeding might be the reason for the accident. A case was registered and the body was sent to post-mortem. Further investigation is on.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.