One dead, six injured as van falls into gorge in ASR district of Andhra Pradesh

November 17, 2023 06:14 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST - PADERU

One person was killed and six others were injured, including one in a critical condition, when a van fell into a gorge on the Inada ghat road area under Paderu police station limits in Alluri Sitharama Raju district late on Thursday night. Police suspect that brake failure could be the reason for the accident. The deceased was identified as M. Nookaraju from Salugu, Paderu. Sub Inspector of Paderu police station Lakshman said that all the seven persons, including the driver, were heading to Rajamahendravam from Paderu for daily labour, when the incident occurred. As per the initial investigation, brake failure could be the reason, he said. The SI said that among the six injured, one is shifted to King George Hospital in Visakhapatnam as his condition is critical. The remaining five injured are being treated at Paderu Area Hospital.

