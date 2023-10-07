HamberMenu
One dead, nine injured in accident on the ghat road in A.S.R district

Sub Inspector of Pedabayulu police station, P. Manoj Kumar said that about 10 people belonging to the same family were heading to Duliputtu village from Cheruvupakala village in Munchingputtu mandal

October 07, 2023 12:24 pm | Updated 12:24 pm IST - PADERU

The Hindu Bureau

A 57-year-old person died and nine others were injured in an accident on the ghat road near Rudagomangi village in Pedabayulu mandal in Alluri Sitharama Raju district on Friday. The incident came to light late on Friday night after the police registered a case.

The deceased has been identified as S Subbarao (57) from Cheruvupakala of Munchingputtu mandal of ASR district.

Sub Inspector of Pedabayulu police station, P. Manoj Kumar said that about 10 people belonging to the same family were heading to Duliputtu village from Cheruvupakala village in Munchingputtu mandal. When they reached Rudagomangi ghat road, the auto-rickshaw driver allegedly lost control over the vehicle at a steep slope. The vehicle fell into a gorge, where Subbarao died due to severe head injuries. Nine others suffered minor injuries, the S.I. said.

The injured were shifted to Community Health Centre (CHC) Munchingputtu.

Pedabayulu police has registered a case.

