One dead in fire at PSU in Visakhapatnam

July 19, 2022 22:52 IST

A fire accident reportedly occurred in a public sector unit (PSU) under Malkapuram Police Station limits in Visakhapatnam city on Tuesday. It was learnt that a worker from Pilakavanipalem died in the incident. However, the PSU authorities and the police are yet to confirm the incident. More details are yet to be ascertained.

