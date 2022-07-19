One dead in fire at PSU in Visakhapatnam
A fire accident reportedly occurred in a public sector unit (PSU) under Malkapuram Police Station limits in Visakhapatnam city on Tuesday. It was learnt that a worker from Pilakavanipalem died in the incident. However, the PSU authorities and the police are yet to confirm the incident. More details are yet to be ascertained.
Eom
