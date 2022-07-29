One dead, five students feared drowned at Seethapalem beach

Police personnel deployed for rescue operation at Seethapalem Beach in Anakapalli district on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGMENT

July 29, 2022 22:22 IST

The engineering students had come to the beach for a joy trip

A joy trip of a group of friends turned tragic, as one of them drowned and five others went missing at Seethapalem beach, under Atchutapuram Police Station limits in Anakapalli district, on Friday afternoon.

Another youth who was traced and shifted to a hospital and is undergoing treatment. All the students are studying B. Tech in a private engineering college at Anakapalli town. According to the police, who have launched a search and rescue operation, the five others are feared to have drowned.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to the Atchutapuram police, 13 students from the private engineering college in Anakapalli had come to Seethapalem Beach on Friday. Of them, seven ventured into the waters.

The police said that the seven students were pulled deeper into the waters by strong waves. Two youth were traced so far, of whom G. Pavan Kumar of Narsipatnam died, while S. Teja of Munagapakka was shifted to a hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.

K. Jagadeesh from Gopalapatnam, S. Jaswanth Kumar from Rolugunta, B. Satish Kumar from Guntur, P. Ganesh from Munagapakka and Chandu from Yelamanchali, are yet to be traced.

Expert swimmers have been deputed for search operations. The district administration has sought the help of the Marine Police, Indian Coast Guard and Eastern Naval Command (ENC) officials for search operations.

Superintendent of Police S. Gowthami, Deputy Superintendent of Police, (Anakapalli Sub-Division) B. Sunil and other police officers have reached the spot to monitor the search operations.

Minister of IT Gudivada Amarnath also enquired about the incident. He has asked the health department officials to provide advanced treatment to the rescued student.