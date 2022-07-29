Visakhapatnam

One dead, five students feared drowned at Seethapalem beach

Police personnel deployed for rescue operation at Seethapalem Beach in Anakapalli district on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGMENT
Staff Reporter ANAKAPALLI July 29, 2022 22:22 IST
Updated: July 29, 2022 22:22 IST

A joy trip of a group of friends turned tragic, as one of them drowned and five others went missing at Seethapalem beach, under Atchutapuram Police Station limits in Anakapalli district, on Friday afternoon.

Another youth who was traced and shifted to a hospital and is undergoing treatment. All the students are studying B. Tech in a private engineering college at Anakapalli town. According to the police, who have launched a search and rescue operation, the five others are feared to have drowned.

Advertisement
Advertisement

According to the Atchutapuram police, 13 students from the private engineering college in Anakapalli had come to Seethapalem Beach on Friday. Of them, seven ventured into the waters.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The police said that the seven students were pulled deeper into the waters by strong waves. Two youth were traced so far, of whom G. Pavan Kumar of Narsipatnam died, while S. Teja of Munagapakka was shifted to a hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.

K. Jagadeesh from Gopalapatnam, S. Jaswanth Kumar from Rolugunta, B. Satish Kumar from Guntur, P. Ganesh from Munagapakka and Chandu from Yelamanchali, are yet to be traced.

Expert swimmers have been deputed for search operations. The district administration has sought the help of the Marine Police, Indian Coast Guard and Eastern Naval Command (ENC) officials for search operations.

Superintendent of Police S. Gowthami, Deputy Superintendent of Police, (Anakapalli Sub-Division) B. Sunil and other police officers have reached the spot to monitor the search operations.

Minister of IT Gudivada Amarnath also enquired about the incident. He has asked the health department officials to provide advanced treatment to the rescued student.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...