One dead as painting tin explodes in Autonagar

Special Correspondent VISAKHAPATNAM 15 June 2020 23:52 IST
Updated: 15 June 2020 23:52 IST

In a freak mishap, a worker died and another person sustained serious burns when one of the used painting tins exploded while burning it at a fabrication unit here on Monday evening.

Sources in Visakha Autonagar Industries’ Welfare Association (VASSIWA) said the incident occurred at a company located at Autonagar when the workers tried to empty the tin for selling it in the scrap market.

The injured was rushed to hospital immediately. A case was registered and investigation is on.

