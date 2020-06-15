Visakhapatnam

One dead as painting tin explodes in Autonagar

In a freak mishap, a worker died and another person sustained serious burns when one of the used painting tins exploded while burning it at a fabrication unit here on Monday evening.

Sources in Visakha Autonagar Industries’ Welfare Association (VASSIWA) said the incident occurred at a company located at Autonagar when the workers tried to empty the tin for selling it in the scrap market.

The injured was rushed to hospital immediately. A case was registered and investigation is on.

