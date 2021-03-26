One dead and another injured in Visakhapatnam accident

VISAKHAPATNAM

26 March 2021 14:29 IST

A 30-year old man died and another was severely injured when moving in a bike they reportedly hit a stationary private bus near Thatichetlapalem junction under Kancharapalem police station limits in Visakhapatnam city here on Friday morning.

According to sources, the incident allegedly occurred when Jitendra, who works as a pumpset operator near R&B was returning home along with another person. The two injured were shifted to a hospital in 108 ambulance. Jitendra who received severe injuries, died while undergoing treatment, while the other person is said to be stable.

Kancharapalem police have registered a case. More details are yet to be ascertained.

