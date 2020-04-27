One dead, 2 hurt in roof collapse

A 40-year-old woman died and two other women, including an 11-year-old girl, suffered injuries when the roof of a building collapsed, on Monday afternoon. The three were sitting on the terrace of the single-storied house located in Indira Gandhi- Sanjay- Bhim Nagar (ISBN) near Shankaramattam, when the roof collapsed.

The deceased have been identified as M. Krishnaveni. The injured are K. Appala Konda (40) and Divya (11).

According to Assistant Commissioner of Police (East) J. Kulasekhar, who is investigating the case, the building was constructed about 30 years ago under a government scheme, and probably weakened due to the heavy rains that the city has been receiving for the last two days. It may be remembered that the city received heavy rains accompanied by gale on Saturday and Sunday. “This must have weakened the roof and it collapsed. A major accident was averted as most of the neighbours were not present at home, as they rushed out at the moment to collect the vegetables that were being distributed by some NGOs at the street corner,” said Mr. Kulasekhar. According to the police, the injured have been shifted to a hospital and are said to be out of danger. The body has been shifted to KGH for post-mortem and investigation is on. Krishna Veni is survived by her husband Papa Rao and a daughter Madhu (20), who lives in Chennai.