One arrested on charge of illegal liquor sale

The officials of City Task Force (CTF) on Friday arrested a person, who was found selling liquor in loose sachets illegally, at Gajuwaka area of the city.

The arrested was identified as Jami Suresh (30), resident of Shramika Nagar in Gajuwaka

According to CTF officials, on receipt of credible information regarding sale of liquor in Gajuwaka PS Limits without valid licence, the CTF team raided the premises of Bhagat Dhaba, Sheela Nagar, where they caught Suresh.

The police seized 31 sachets. The arrested person along with seized property has been handed over to the Gajuwaka police further investigation.