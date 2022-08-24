One arrested, gold chains worth ₹6.5 lakh recovered in Visakhapatnam

ADVERTISEMENT

The city police (Crime Wing) on Wednesday arrested a youth for allegedly being involved in several chain-snatching incidents at various places in Visalkhapatnam. The police have recovered about 13.5 tola gold ornaments worth ₹6.5 lakh.

The arrested were identified as K. Mani Lokesh (22) of Peda Gantyada.

Addressing a press conference, DCP (Crimes) G. Naganna said that the accused had committed six offences under New Port Police Station limits, one each under Duvvada and Gajuwaka Police Station limits. The accused conducts reccee at isolated places and snatches away gold chains from women. In several cases, he had also snatched away chain from women (watchman families), who were sleeping outside their house, the DCP said. In a case, he had gained entry into a house and made good with a gold chain from a locker, Mr. Naganna added.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADCP (Crimes) M. Gangdharam, ACP (Crimes) Ch. Penta Rao, CI M. Avatharam and others were present.