One arrested, gold chains worth ₹6.5 lakh recovered in Visakhapatnam

Mani Lokesh is an accused in six cases, say police

Staff Reporter VISAKHAPATNAM
August 24, 2022 21:02 IST

The city police (Crime Wing) on Wednesday arrested a youth for allegedly being involved in several chain-snatching incidents at various places in Visalkhapatnam. The police have recovered about 13.5 tola gold ornaments worth ₹6.5 lakh.

The arrested were identified as K. Mani Lokesh (22) of Peda Gantyada.

Addressing a press conference, DCP (Crimes) G. Naganna said that the accused had committed six offences under New Port Police Station limits, one each under Duvvada and Gajuwaka Police Station limits. The accused conducts reccee at isolated places and snatches away gold chains from women. In several cases, he had also snatched away chain from women (watchman families), who were sleeping outside their house, the DCP said. In a case, he had gained entry into a house and made good with a gold chain from a locker, Mr. Naganna added.

ADCP (Crimes) M. Gangdharam, ACP (Crimes) Ch. Penta Rao, CI M. Avatharam and others were present.

