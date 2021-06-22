One arrested for ‘confining and assaulting’ a person for loan recovery

Another accused is yet to be nabbed in the case, say police

The city police on Tuesday arrested a man for allegedly confining a person and grievously assaulting him with a knife to recover money from him. The arrested was identified as B. Venkatesh (34) of Madhurawada area. Another accused in the case N. Gowri Shankar is yet to be nabbed.

Addressing the media here on Tuesday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crimes) V. Suresh Babu said that one Bandaru Madhu Sandeep Kumar of Qatar had asked Venkatesh and Gowri Shankar to collect ₹78,000 from Ravuri Enosh Joseph, which he had loaned to him. The accused reportedly confined Mr. Joseph and injured him with a knife and also assaulted him to recover the money. They also reportedly took away his car and mobile phone, all worth around ₹10.10 lakh.

Based on the complaint from Mr Joseph, the city police arrested Venkatesh and recovered the vehicle and mobile phone from him.

Mr. Suresh Babu said that Gowri Shankar was an ex-offender and had four cases against him.

A manhunt has been launched for the accused and further investigation is on. The role of Sandeep Kumar and another person Akhil is also being investigated, said the police.