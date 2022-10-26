The Kancharapalem police arrested a person while he was allegedly transporting 52 kg of dry ganja in an auto-rickshaw here late on Tuesday night. According to the police, the accused was transporting the ganja from Araku in Alluri Sitarama Raju district to the city and hand it over to some other persons. Police said that another accused in the case is yet to be arrested.
One arrested, 52 kg dry ganja seized in Visakhapatnam
