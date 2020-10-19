One arrested, 3 kg ganja seized

VISAKHAPATNAM

19 October 2020 00:30 IST

The Pendurthy police took a 22-year-old man into their custody for allegedly being in possession of three kg ganja and a button knife at Sujatha Nagar area here on Sunday. According to the police, traffic police team noticed triple-riding and stopped the vehicle. On noticing the police, two persons fled the spot, while one was caught. The police identified him as S. Manikanta, a resident of Kancharapalem, who was allegedly involved in several cases at IV Town, Kancharapalem and a few other police station limits.

