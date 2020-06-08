Oncology wing opened in Visakha Steel General Hospital

VISAKHAPATNAM

08 June 2020 23:14 IST

New facility will be useful for employees of steel plant and their families

Visakha Steel General Hospital (VSGH) has been equipped with an oncology wing for the first time as an employee welfare initiative.

Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd Director (Personnel) K.C. Das inaugurated the new section on Monday. The new facility will be useful for the employees of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant and their families.

Mr. Das said D. Raghunatha Rao, ex-director, Homibaba Cancer Hospital and Research Centre, recently joined as an advisor at the VSGH. This will help affected persons to have expert guidance.

Mr. Das inaugurated the Computed Radiography Digitiser CR30-Xm and film printer in the radiology section and online doctors’ appointment system. He said that the new equipment in the radiology section would not only be helpful in the quality investigations but also reduces the waiting time of patients. He commended the officers of IT and ERP for developing computer applications internally.

Executive Directors Debasish Ray, R.V. Rao and others were present.