Visakhapatnam

Oncology wing opened in Visakha Steel General Hospital

New facility will be useful for employees of steel plant and their families

Visakha Steel General Hospital (VSGH) has been equipped with an oncology wing for the first time as an employee welfare initiative.

Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd Director (Personnel) K.C. Das inaugurated the new section on Monday. The new facility will be useful for the employees of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant and their families.

Mr. Das said D. Raghunatha Rao, ex-director, Homibaba Cancer Hospital and Research Centre, recently joined as an advisor at the VSGH. This will help affected persons to have expert guidance.

Mr. Das inaugurated the Computed Radiography Digitiser CR30-Xm and film printer in the radiology section and online doctors’ appointment system. He said that the new equipment in the radiology section would not only be helpful in the quality investigations but also reduces the waiting time of patients. He commended the officers of IT and ERP for developing computer applications internally.

Executive Directors Debasish Ray, R.V. Rao and others were present.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 8, 2020 11:15:26 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/oncology-wing-opened-in-visakha-steel-general-hospital/article31782170.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY