Oncologist Raghunadha Rao conferred with lifetime achievement award in Chennai

ADVERTISEMENT

Digumarti Raghunadha Rao, Chief Medical Oncologist (Medical Oncology), KIMS ICON Hospital, and founder director of Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre, Visakhapatnam, has been conferred with the lifetime achievement award during the 20th Biennial conference of the Indian Society for Medical and Paediatric Oncology (ISMPO) and Indian Society of Oncology (ISO), held in Chennai on Saturday.

The award was presented by T Soundararajan, Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, for his pioneering efforts for the establishment of cancer centres, medical oncology departments and courses, doctoral labs, cancer registries and cancer clinics.

More than 1,000 delegates from India and abroad participated in this three-day conference for updates on various aspects of cancer. Mr Ragunatha Rao also delivered the presidential oration on the topic of Building Institutes of Excellence.