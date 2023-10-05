Once a World Cup venue, Indira Priyadarshini Stadium in Visakhapatnam is a picture of neglect

October 05, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

In its heyday in the 1990s, the Indira Priyadarshini Stadium hosted many One-Day International (ODI) cricket matches, including a World Cup match between Australia and Kenya.

Be it the classy knocks by legends such as Navjot Singh Sidhu, Mark Waugh, Mahela Jayawardene, Matthew Hayden and Ricky Ponting, or the five-wicket haul by Krishnamachari Srikkanth against New Zealand in 1988, the once beautiful stadium is a witness to many milestones in the game.

The stadium that the City of Destiny used to boast about is now languishing in a dilapidated condition, reiterating the urgency for repairs.

The Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) and Visakhapatnam District Cricket Association (VDCA) maintained the stadium until 2001 when the YSR ACA-VDCA Stadium was constructed at PM Palem.

Later, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) took it over. The municipal and district sports authorities then started organising State and national-level events, especially athletics and football, when the stadium was removed from the ODI calendar.

Gradually, authorities began allowing political meetings in the stadium.

It also served as a training complex for the police personnel and hosted Army recruitment camps. The stadium has also served as a base for the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

As the years passed by, the stadium became a victim of apathy and negligence. Now, not only the ground but also the gallery and stands require full-fledged renovation. Bearing the brunt of the rain, the walls of the gallery have been damaged.

Residents living near the stadium often complain of miscreants using the gallery and the stands as a venue for their booze parties in the night. The ground gets waterlogged whenever it rains and the gallery reeks of poor maintenance.

“The GVMC has been using the stadium as a dumping yard for scrap and under-repair vehicles. It is time security was strengthened to keep away the anti-social elements who have made the stadium their safe haven,” laments K. Srinivasa Rao, a resident of One Town.

Another major problem the stadium faces is water-logging during the monsoon season. The entire locality in the surroundings of the stadium, being a low-lying area, suffers from it. The residents say old drains, encroachments and lack of clearance of solid waste in the upland areas are causing the situation.

One Town corporator Mohammad Sadiq recalls the glorious days of the stadium. “I had watched three ODI matches in the stadium in my childhood, he says, adding that the stadium has all the trappings to become a good outdoor sports complex along the lines of the Indoor Sports Arena built in MVP Colony by the GVMC.

“Several representations have been made to the corporation, seeking renovation of the stadium. The GVMC should focus on developing it under PPP mode or with the help of CSR funds or roping in the architecture and civil engineering students on a low-cost basis,” he suggests.

A senior official from the engineering wing of the GVMC says that recently, Municipal Commissioner C.M. Saikanth Varma inspected the stadium and asked the officials to prepare a detailed report for the renovation works of the stadium. The process is on, he adds.

