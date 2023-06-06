ADVERTISEMENT

On Environment Day, city’s institutions look for solutions to plastic pollution

June 06, 2023 07:41 am | Updated 07:41 am IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

A painting, recently done, which portrays a little girl planting a sapling, has become a selfie point for visitors near Jodugullapalem beach, in Visakhapatnam, as the city celebrates World Environment Day. | Photo Credit: K.R Deepak

Private and public institutions, NGOs and educational institutions in the city celebrated World Environment Day on Monday with focus on solutions to plastic pollution under the theme of #BeatPlasticPollution.

The Visakhapatnam Regional Office of the Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB) organised a ‘green rally’ in association with the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC). Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) chairman and regional coordinator Y.V. Subba Reddy, who participated as chief guest, flagged off the rally.

Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) deputy chairman Durgesh Kumar Dubey and his team planted saplings on the Administrative Office Building of VPA as part of the celebrations. He said that VPA is taking measures not only to reduce plastic pollution, but also water, air and fuel pollution on the port premises.

NTPC Simhadri station head Sanjay Kumar Sinha was felicitated by Collector A. Mallikarjuna for NTPC’s contribution towards the hatching of Olive Ridley turtles, and for instituting a community-based ecotourism project at Ananthagiri.

Visakhapatnam Special Economic Zone development commissioner Muppaala Srinivas planted saplings of sandalwood as part of the environment day celebrations on the zone premises.

Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL) marked the occasion by planting 50 saplings at HSL Colony, and organising a three-day workshop at IIM-V for senior executives to promote a clean, healthy and sustainable environment.

City of Terrace Gardens, a voluntary community group, conducted environmental activities including distribution of 2,000 saplings at RK Beach as per GVMC’s request.

