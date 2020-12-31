On a mission to save lives of COVID-19 patients

If the antibodies are above 40, one can easily donate multiple times, says Lotla Sudarshan

VISAKHAPATNAM

31 December 2020 01:20 IST

Sudarshan Lotla of Vizag has donated plasma six times

Infusing plasma to a mild to moderate COVID-19 positive case has been one of the therapies for cure for the virus. But finding a plasma donor has been an issue for the medical fraternity as well as family members of the affected person.

In a such a scenario, Sudarshan Lotla, 27, has donated plasma six times since August. And as per the blood banks in the city, he could be the only person in the State who has donated plasma six times, within a span of five months.

The difficult aspect to find a plasma donor is because the donor should have been affected with coronavirus, and he or she can donate only after completing the mandatory 28-day recovery period.

In general, it has been seen that persons once affected with COVID do not come forward to donate plasma, as they feel that by donating plasma they might become weak and suffer from lack of immunity. But this is a wrong perception, says Sudarshan.

Sudarshan was diagnosed with COVID-19 in mid-August and after recovery, from September, he donated plasma six times.

A graduate in computer science, Sudarshan is associated with Vizag Volunteers, a voluntary organisation which was formed by a group of youth to distribute food and other essentials to the poor and migrants, during the lockdown period.

According to him, if the antibodies are above 40, one can easily donate multiple times, if they lead a healthy lifestyle. People should realise that by doing so, he or she is saving a life, he says.