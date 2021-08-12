On a mission to clean beaches in city

Three youths with the help of locals have been taking up the activity for the past two months

Three youngsters from the city — M. Ramesh, M. Jitesh and Satyanand Prasad — have been on a mission to clean city beaches. Forming a group, the Beach Cleanup Club, the three friends with the help of the locals, volunteers and college-going students have been actively organising beach cleanliness programmes at various stretches for the past two months.

Mr. Ramesh, who works with an IT firm in Benguluru, has been working from home due to the pandemic. He has associated with two friends Jitesh, a businessman and Mr. Prasad, who prepares for competitive exams, and came up with an idea to conduct beach clean-up programmes every weekend to fight pollution.

“We were aghast over the pollution at our local beaches. Earlier we three used to participate in beach clean-up programmes organised by various NGOs and associations at the local beaches. Then there was an idea, why do not we conduct it every weekend. Just like how we visit beach every weekend, it also sounded good to take up cleanliness programme for one hour every weekend. We went ahead with with idea,” said Mr. Ramesh.

Since the last two months, the youth with the support of locals, have taken up such programmes in stretches along Rushikonda beach towards Bheemili and Jodugullapalem. On Sunday, the club has conducted a massive clean-up programme near Tenneti Park Beach.

According to the youth, heaps of plastic wastes and hundreds of beer bottles were picked up at various places between the stretch of Jodugulapalem and Rushikonda Beach.

“Milk packets, water sachets, bottles, oil packets, plastic plates and cups are being found on shore in large numbers. This may happen when people just dump the wastes into the drains. Similarly, in a cleanliness drive near Rushikonda Beach, we picked up at least 500 liquor bottles,” they said.

According to the club members, their motto is to create awareness over the beach pollution. The youth have also created pages in social media accounts and are posting about their activities every week in the form of memes. “On the occasion of International Youth Day on Thursday, we want all youth to keep our beaches clean and take part once in a while to clean it up,” they said.

“We intend to come up with massive clean up drives if people come forward. On the occasion of friendship day (August 1), we organised a clean up activity, for which around 80 people took part. Similarly, we are also mulling to take out such a programme on August 15, on the occasion of Independence Day. Interested can feel free to join us and clean our very beautiful beaches,” added Mr. Ramesh.