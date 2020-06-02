Visakhapatnam

Old students of AMC donate N-95 masks

T. Venkateswara Rao, former DME, and J. Narayana Murthy, retired Professor and HOD of Anaesthesia (both students of 1960 batch of AMC) donating N-95 mask to a PG student of AMC in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. P.V. Sudhakar, Principal, AMC, is seen.

The 1960 batch students of Andhra Medical College (AMC) visited their alma mater on Tuesday. They called on the Principal of AMC and were all praise for the dedicated and selfless services of the ‘COVID - 19 warriors’ of AMC/KGH.

They donated 1,000 N-95 masks, worth about ₹3.5 lakh, to the doctors working in the forefront. These masks were handed over directly to the Post Graduates of Pulmonary Medicine, General Medicine and Paediatrics departments.

Dr. T. Venkateswara Rao, former DME, and Dr. J. Narayana Murthy, retired Professor and HoD of Anaesthesia, AMC, made the donation on behalf of the 1960 batch of AMC.

P.V. Sudhakar, Principal, AMC, appreciated the gesture of the old students. He also said the same batch of doctors have promised to donate another 1,000 N-95 masks in the near future.

K.V.V. Vijayakumar, Superintendent, Government Hospital for Chest and Communicable Diseases (GHCCD), was present.

