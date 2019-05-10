Old police stations will get new buildings, says DGP

Measures will be initiated to sanction new building blocks for the police stations functioning from dilapidated structures in the city limits in the next few months, Director-General of Police (DGP) R.P. Thakur said here on Thursday.

Speaking on the sidelines of the inauguration of a new building of Harbour Police Station near Convent Junction area, the DGP said land and funds from the construction of the police station was sanctioned by Visakhapatnam Port Trust (VPT) as part of its CSR initiative.

“Three of the 23 police stations in the city limits have already got new buildings and five more are in the pipeline. The Police Department will identify the other old police stations which need new buildings and sanction them. Police stations at the airport, Dwaraka do not have their own buildings and the issue will be sorted out soon,” Mr. Thakur said.

Describing Visakhapatnam as one of the most peaceful cities in the State, Mr. Thakur said crimes with new modus operandi are coming to light with the gradual increase in the population.

Referring to the case of alleged drug peddling in a rave party, he said, “Keeping the challenges in view, the police are gearing up for it. A few years ago, we had identified that cyber crime would be a challenge and a cyber crime police station was set up the city,” Mr. Thakur told media.

CCTVs in port area

Meanwhile, Visakhapatnam Port Trust (VPT) Chairman M.T. Krishna Babu has sanctioned about ₹88 lakh for setting up of CCTV cameras in the port area.

Appreciating the VPT’s gesture, City Police Commissioner Mahesh Chandra Laddha said each and every corner of the city should be brought under CCTV surveillance.

“The New Harbour police station was built in 10 months at ₹86 lakh. The VPT has sanctioned the 1,110 sq metres for the G+1 building,” Mr. Krishna Babu said.