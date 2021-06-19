Old colony parks to get a facelift in city

Harish Gilai

19 June 2021 23:28 IST

GVMC Commissioner directs officials to take up a detailed survey

Officials from the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) are planning to take up a study on sprucing up of colony parks.

There are around 180 parks in the city, with many undergoing beautification in the past couple of years. Several parks have also been developed with the cooperation of Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), while a few were developed by the corporation.

Now, the civic body is planning to give a facelift to the old colony parks in the city.

GVMC Commissioner G. Srijana recently visited Shivaji Park, one of the oldest parks in MVP Colony. Interacting with the officials, she said that most of the colony parks in the city were developed about 20 years ago. Stressing on the need to modernise them, the Commissioner instructed officials to take up a detailed survey on the parks and develop them with modern infrastructure so that they can cater to people of all age groups.

“Parks should have a wide range of facilities for visitors. They should also create awareness on various aspects among children. If required, officials will visit parks in other States and study the facilities offered there and will try to provide them here,” she said.

A senior official from the GVMC said that the plan is to provide facilities keeping in view the needs of people from various age groups. Children's playing arena, an open gym, seating, lighting, walking tracks, food courts, shelter area for walkers/visitors, excellent landscaping works and different types of plantations and so on are likely to be taken up according to the area of the park. “We are also encouraging installing sculptures made from recycled materials,” the official said

“Many parks lack several amenities for the visitors and those works will be taken up. The study will also help to improve standards of the parks and attract more visitors,” said a senior officer from the GVMC.

Several major parks are undergoing renovation works in the city. NTR VMRDA Park, also known as VUDA Park, at Beach Road is now in the final stages of renovation under the Smart City initiative.

Officials have also initiated steps to develop the Mudasarlova park.

Lumbini Park near Appughar, which was given a completely new look, has become a major attraction in the locality.