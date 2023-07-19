‘Okkade Veerudu-Alluri Sitharama Raju’ film to be released on July 21

July 19, 2023 12:23 am | Updated 12:23 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A film on the life of revolutionary freedom fighter Alluri Sitharama Raju entitled ‘Okkade Veerudu – Alluri Sitharama Raju’, produced by founder-member of Alluri Sitharama Raju Yuvajana Sangham Rajasagi Satyanarayana Raju (Kurapalli Babu), is being released on July 21.

Mr. Satyanarayana Raju told the media here, on Tuesday, that he also hails from Pandrangi village, in Visakhapatnam district, where Alluri was born. This was the reason for his making the film on Alluri. Yuvajana Sangham founder president Padala Veerabhadra Rao called for research on the life history of Alluri Sitharama Raju as a number of false stories were created around his life. He said that Mr. Satyanarayana Raju’s film was closer to the truth, as he great respect for the revolutionary leader, who had fought the Britishers for the cause of the innocent tribal people.

The film would be released in Telangana, Karnataka, Odisha, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and in the USA on July 21. A poster of the film was released at the VJF Press Club in Dabagardens on Tuesday.