Offline yoga classes for women from October 7

The Department of Yoga and Consciousness (Yoga Village), Andhra University, is conducting offline ‘General and Power Yoga’ classes for women from October 7. The timings for the programme is 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Head of the Department K. Ramesh Babu in a release on Tuesday said that people interested in the classes may call Mr. P. Pratap, Yoga Instructor (9985752215) for further details and enrolment.