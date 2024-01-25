ADVERTISEMENT

Offline tickets for India vs England Test match to be sold in Vizag from January 26

January 25, 2024 07:07 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Counters have been opened at Swarna Bharathi Indoor Stadium and Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA VDCA Stadium, says ACA official

The Hindu Bureau

The second Test cricket match between India and England will be held at Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam from February 2 to 6. | Photo Credit: File Photo

The offline tickets for the cricket Test match between India and England, scheduled to be held at Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA VDCA Stadium here from February 2 to 6, will be sold in the city from January 26.

Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) secretary S.R. Gopinath Reddy said that special counters had been arranged for the sale of tickets at two places— Swarna Bharathi Indoor Stadium (until February 1) and Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA VDCA Stadium (until February 6).

He said that the counters would remain open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., adding that the online ticket sales started on January 15.

Giving details on the ticket prices, Mr. Gopinath Reddy said four types of tickets are available—₹100 per day and ₹400 for five-day match; ₹200 per day and ₹800 for five-day match; ₹300 per day and ₹1,000 for five-day match and ₹500 per day and ₹1,500 for five-day match.

“The ACA will allow 2,000 students into the stadium free of cost. However, the students need to show valid identity cards,” he added.

