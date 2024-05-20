Officials trying to complete soil testing before onset of southwest monsoon in Andhra Pradesh

At a time when the India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials are busy forecasting the schedule of the southwest monsoon, the agriculture officials are trying to complete the process of testing soil samples and issuing Soil Health Cards (SHCs) to farmers before the onset of rainy season and khairf operations.

ADVERTISEMENT

The officials issue recommendations on suitable crops for specific soils based on the particulars of Soil Health Cards. Experts analyse the strengths and weaknesses (micronutrient deficiency) of the soil and suggest corrective measures. The results and recommendations will be displayed on the SHCs.

According to information available with the Agriculture Department as of May 20, 2024, soil testing began in October and November last year. The process is expected to be completed by the May-end or June first week so that the farmers can make their fields ready for the kharif operations which usually begins in June.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Soil testing was held in my farm on February 8. I have got the SHC which recommends cultivation of paddy, black gram and sesame,” says Chinthapalli Gurumurthy, a farmer from Dharmavaram village in Srikakulam district.

The officials collect 500 grams of soil from the farm areas of at least two hectares. The sample is sent to soil testing labs set up at 13 locations in the State. A soil testing lab has been set up at Anakapalli for the undivided Visakhapatnam district. The samples undergo various tests to determine pH ranges, electrical conductivity, organic carbon, nitrogen, phosphorus, potassium, boron, sulphur, zinc, iron, manganese and copper contents.

Srikakulam district Agriculture Joint Director K. Sridhar said that the SHC scheme aims to promote the use of balanced fertilizers depending on the soil test results so that farmers can achieve higher yields at lower cost. The cost of the soil test is borne by the Central and State governments. The government spend around ₹300 per soil test, he said.

“Soil from different areas has different characteristics. The North Coastal Andhra Pradesh including Srikakulam has light soil while the Godavari delta has heavy soil. Chittoor and Anantapur have red soil and Nandyal has black cotton soil. Nearly 2.5 lakh soil tests are being carried out across the State, including 10,000 in Srikakulam district. Soil Health Card is very useful for farmers and officials as it helps select the right crop for a particular soil, saving investment cost,” Mr. Sridhar told The Hindu.

An agronomist said that the National Productivity Council (NPC) and the National Institute of Agricultural Extension Management (MANAGE), Hyderabad conducted different studies of the SHC scheme. The studies have found reduced use of fertilizer particularly nitrogen, and an increase in the use of bio-fertilizers and other micronutrients.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.