Officials trek to village hit by landslide in ASR district

Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) Paderu project officer V. Abhishek on Wednesday visited Chatrapalli village, where a landslide claimed a person’s life and injured several, on September 9 in GK Veedhi mandal of Alluri Sitharama Raju district.

Officials were unable to visit the village for the past two days, as access to the hamlet was cut off in the landslide. The hamlet is around 90 km from Paderu.

The Project Officer and the ITDA staff had reached till Soparla village after road clearance by the morning. He met the 130 villagers/residents who were shifted and placed in Saparla Rythu Bharosa Kendra and Sachivalayam, and expressed his grief.

The ITDA staff distributed the essential supplies which includes 25 kg rice bag, oil packets, dal, soaps, blankets, cooking utensils on behalf of the administration to the 33 families, who have lost all their household chores during the landslide. He also visited Saparla PHC, where the injured are being treated. He ordered the officials to shift them to Chintapalli Area Hospital for further treatment. The PO informed the victims that the government will extend all possible help to them.

Later, the PO had walked to Chatrapalli village along with the locals and staff, which was about 10 km from Saparla. He visited the landslide spot and enquired how the incident occurred. He checked several houses which were swept away due to the landslide. He asked the authorities to depute an earthmover vehicle to Chatrapalli to clear the debris.

Works on war-footing

Mr. Abhishek said that between Saparla and Sileru, landslides have occurred at 12 different places. Officials are working overtime to clear the debris from roads, he said.

“We will ensure that the roads are cleared in the next 24 hours,” he assured the locals. He asked the Tribal Welfare Department to submit a report on the supply of drinking water and electricity and damage to roads.