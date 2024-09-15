Officials told to strengthen security measures at Sariya waterfalls following two deaths

The death of two persons at Sariya waterfalls under Ananthagiri police station limits on September 14 (Saturday), once again brings to the fore the lack of safety measures present at the waterfalls of the Agency areas in Alluri Sitharama Raju (ASR) district.

ADVERTISEMENT

With tourism season set to kick off within next few weeks, District Collector A.S. Dinesh Kumar ordered authorities to initiate steps to protect tourists visiting the waterfalls. He further directed the Revenue and Police departments to increase security personnel and meticulously mark danger zones.

There are nine major waterfalls across eight mandals under the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) Paderu region, which generally receives good tourist inflow throughout the year, especially during winters, including Katika, Sariya in Ananthagiri, Chaparai in Dumbriguda, Kothapalli in G. Madugula, Yerravaram in Chintapalli, Gadigummi/Valasampeta waterfalls in Koyyuru, Donigummala in G.K. Veedhi, Gangalamma waterfalls in Hukumpeta. In addition to these, several others in the interior areas of the Agency are also tourist favourites.

ADVERTISEMENT

Among all waterfalls, Sariya waterfalls has turned the most dangerous for tourists so far. Earlier, multiples drownings were also reported from Chaparai waterfall, but its facelift by the ITDA has mitigated the issue. As per police records, at least 40 persons, mostly tourists, have died at the Sariya waterfalls over the past few years.

“Earlier the drownings were frequent at Sariya waterfalls. However, we have initiated measures last year, which finally resulted in gradual decline of deaths by drowning. After January 1, this is second drowning incident in Sariya,” said Ananthagiri Sub Inspector (SI) K. Ramu. “Even though we have arranged fencing around the danger zone, many youths cross the fence, trek to prohibited parts of the waterfall, where they accidentally slip and drown,” he added, while highlighting that as per some swimmers, Sariya has whirlpools, which causes the drownings.

Bodies traced

The bodies of two youth who were drowned in Sariya waterfalls on Saturday were traced on Sunday afternoon. As per the police, L. Sai Kumar (32) from Vizianagaram had accidentally drowned while swimming. Deepak Kumar (27), who attempted to rescue him, had also drowned. Their bodies were traced on Sunday afternoon.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.