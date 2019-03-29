Officials told to monitor illegal brewing units

Prohibition and Excise Commissioner Mukesh Kumar Meena on Thursday asked the officials to keep a strict vigil on the activities related to brewing of country liquor this election season.

After inspecting the prohibition and excise police stations at Chintapalli and Narsipatnam, he told the media that though the department officials had been instructed to prevent illegal transport of liquor into the State.

“The illicit counting liquor brewing centres were closed down long ago. But, there is a chance of those resume operation in view of the elections,” he said.

Additional check-posts

Mr. Meena called for strengthening of the check-posts to prevent the movement of liquor for which duty was not paid. Additional 37 check-posts have been set up in addition to the 31 in view of the elections. “The State has been divided into four zones and one special officer has been appointed to each zone to ensure effective functioning of the department,” he said, adding that liquor worth ₹17.50 crore for which duty was not paid has been seized this month, the highest-ever in the history of general elections in the State.

Toll-free number

People can lodge complaints pertaining to violations of liquor sale norms and illicit brewing by dialling the toll-free number 1800-425-4868 or 0866-2428333.

The details of the informant will be kept secret and action will be initiated against those indulging in violations and the same will be informed to the complainant.

Liquor supplies are being made based on the indents received from the dealers last year,” the Excise Commissioner added.