Officials told to identify land for ‘Mission Build A.P.’

The unused government land belonging to various departments should be identified for the ‘Mission Build Andhra Pradesh’, Collector V. Vinay Chand told the revenue officials here on Wednesday.

As part of the mission, the unused government land would be sold at market price and the revenue generated through it will be spent on the implementation of welfare schemes and development of infrastructure.

“Several stretches of land allotted to various State and Central government organisations, APIIC and departments have remained unused. An action plan for their proper use will be worked out. However, lands allotted to educational institutions and places of worship will be exempted,” said Mr. Vinay Chand.

Measures would be taken to safeguard the lands belonging to Revenue, Roads and Buildings, Medical and Health, Engineering, Electricity and Police departments.

Joint Collector L. Shiva Shankar, Paderu Sub-Collector S. Venkateswar and other officials participated in the meeting.

Village secretariats

At a separate meeting, the Collector said that all village secretariats should start functioning by January 1.

At a review meeting on employment guarantee convergence funds, he said Assembly constituencies in the rural areas would be allocated Rs. 15 crore each for construction of buildings and drainage. The administrative sanction should be obtained in consultation with the MLAs concerned. Permission has been accorded to 140 buildings with a cost of ₹49 crore till date,” he said.

Material component funds of Rs. 200 crore would be available under the MGNREGS for the 2019020 fiscal year and the amount could be used for the construction of village secretariat buildings. In the Agency areas, 100 secretariat buildings should be constructed.

District Water Management Association (DWMA) Project Director Sandeep, Housing Project Director Jayaramachari, DRDA Project Director V. Visweswara Rao, Superintendent Engineers of Panchayat Raj and Rural Water Supply respectively Sudhakar Reddy and Ravi Kumar were among those who participated.

Housing for all

Meanwhile, the Collector has asked the officials to identify land for the ‘Housing for all’ programme. Identification of land panchayat-wise and eligible beneficiaries should be done simultaneously. The list of beneficiaries should be displayed at village secretariats,” said Mr. Vinay Chand.

He also asked the officials to create awareness on the benefits of land pooling scheme among farmers. The Collector also took stock of the land requirement and the stretches identified for land pooling.