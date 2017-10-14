Officials told to close illegal slaughter houses

Collector Pravin Kumar on Friday asked officials to close all unauthorised slaughter houses.

At the Animal Welfare Society meeting here, he said officials should identify the unauthorised slaughter houses so as to close them.

The Joint Director of Animal Husbandry, ZP CEO and District Panchayat officer were asked to submit a report on the maintenance of the gosala at Simhachalam in a week and the procedure for adoption of calves, he said.

The breeding centres of imported breeds should be regulated.