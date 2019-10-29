Officials to face action for failure to clear garbage bins

Reiterating that all dumper bins containing garbage should be replaced daily, Municipal Commissioner G. Srijana has said that action will be taken against the sanitary inspector and mechanical assistant engineer concerned in case of complaints.

Penalty on contractors

A penalty of ₹10,000 will be levied on the contractors if vehicles used for transportation are delayed. The fine is also applicable if the vehicles break down or does not report. Failure on the part of the contractor for second time would result in blacklisting,” Ms. Srijana said during a meeting on ‘Swachh Survekshan-2020’ on Monday.

All commercial establishments might face closure if they do not ensure arrangements for on-site composting by October 30.

Fines will be imposed for dumping garbage, construction and demolition waste in storm water drains, the Municipal Commissioner said.

Segregation of waste

She instructed the officials to increase the segregation of waste at the doorstep of residents by 10 % every week and achieve 100 % segregation subsequently.

Referring to the seasonal diseases, Ms. Srijana said all abandoned, dilapidated buildings and vacant sites should be identified.

Sanitation measures should be undertaken as part of the measures to prevent the spread of dengue and malaria, she said.

Assistant medical officers made presentation on sanitation at the meeting.

GVMC Chief Medical Officer (Health) A. Hemanth, Additional Commissioner V. Sanyasi Rao, UCD Project Director Y. Srinivasa Rao, Chief City Planner R.J. Vidyullata, Zone Commissioners and Superintending Engineers among others who participated in the meeting.