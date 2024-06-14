GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Officials take steps to reopen Anna Canteens in Visakhapatnam

Published - June 14, 2024 06:54 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
An Anna Canteen building at Jagadamba Junction in Visakhapatnam.

An Anna Canteen building at Jagadamba Junction in Visakhapatnam. | Photo Credit: V RAJU

A day after Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu signed a file to reopen ‘Anna Canteens’ after assuming charge, officials have been taking steps to make them operational under the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) limits.

It was learnt that the Urban Community Development (UCD) wing of the GVMC has received instructions from the State government to check the condition of the existing Anna Canteens in the city and report about it. The State government has issued orders to the officials to take steps to reopen the canteens within 100 days.

Under the GVMC limits, there are about 25 Anna Canteens and some of them are in a dilapidated condition and others are being used as Ward Secretariats. The corporation plans to shift the Secretariats to new buildings. On Thursday evening and Friday, the canteens were cleaned by the workers at various places Some Anna Canteen buildings were being used by destitutes.

It may be remembered that the Anna Canteens were opened during June 2018 by the TDP government. Every day, around 5,000 to 10,000 people used to have breakfast, lunch and dinner at each ‘Anna Canteen’ at a subsidised price of ₹5. The Anna Canteens received overwhelming response from the public. A large number of vendors, construction workers, labour and middle-class employees and others utilised the facility. However, after formation of the YSRCP government during the year 2019, all the Anna Canteens were shut down. One of the TDP’s promises before the 2024 election was to reopen them.

