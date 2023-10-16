Officials scout for residential buildings to accommodate higher-ups in State Secretariat ahead of CM’s shift to Visakhapatnam

October 16, 2023 01:00 am | Updated 01:00 am IST - Visakhapatnam

With the latest G.O. (issued on October 11) that regular meetings of the Chief Minister are likely to be conducted in Visakhapatnam after Dasara, the officials are believed to have started scouting for suitable residential complexes to accommodate higher officials, especially those from the General Administration Department (GAD) and Municipal Administration and Urban Development. Officials from these departments are likely to be shifted to Visakhapatnam first, followed by other key departments.

According to sources, officials are looking in areas like Madhurawada, Endada, Sitammadhara, Panorama Hills and Rushikonda as suitable locations as they have ready-to-move-in buildings, gated communities and villas for residential purposes. All areas, except Sithammadhara, are closer to Rushikonda where the CMO is likely to be set up.

Officials, including those from the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC), have been developing roads (like widening and beautification) on a war-footing since the last few weeks. Apart from that, the electricity department has also completed setting up of a container sub-station at Rushikonda to provide uninterrupted power. The officials claim that the sub-station is being readied as per the request of the Tourism Department.

Those who are familiar with the matter said, “These developmental activities indicate shifting of the Chief Minister’s Office to Visakhapatnam from Vijayawada.”

The Chief Minister has announced several times that he plans to shift his base to Visakhapatnam from Vijayawada. The move follows a decision to have three capitals for the State, which was later challenged in court.

In June 2020, the State legislature had passed a Bill in this regard. But it was challenged in the High Court by the farmers of Amaravati who gave their land for development of Amaravati as the State capital during the previous government under the Chief Ministership of Nara Chandrababu Naidu.

While dealing with the court cases, Mr. Jagan reiterated that he would shift his office and residence to Visakhapatnam.

