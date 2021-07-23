Officials planing to crack down on violators to check spread of virus

VISAKHAPATNAM

23 July 2021 19:19 IST

26 teams will be formed to conduct surprise checks, says Collector

As the Visakhapatnam district has been reporting around 130 COVID-19 cases daily for the past few weeks, officials are planning to conduct more awareness programmes on appropriate behaviour and increase enforcement.

As a large number of violations being reported at major tourist spots and public places, the officials have also decided to come down hard on the violators.

Advertising

Advertising

District Collector V. Vinay Chand said that they have identified Beach Road, fish/vegetable/fruit markets, malls, commercial establishments, 13 rythu bazaars in the city and a few other public places as possible super-spreaders. He said that the administration will be forming 26 teams with officials from the Town Planning wing of the GVMC, Revenue and the Health Departments. These teams will conduct surprise checks in all these places in all the eight zones of the city, apart from a few in the rural areas.

Awareness programmes

“Initially, we will warn the managements of commercial establishments then fines ranging from ₹10,000 to ₹25,000 will be imposed. In the third stage, the establishments will be closed for one or two days,” Mr. Vinay Chand said. He said it was the responsibility of the managements of malls and other commercial establishments to ensure that their customers wear masks and maintain physical distancing.

The Collector also said that they have identified eight entry points to Beach Road, where police teams will be placed to ensure all beach visitors wear masks. Special teams will move in the beach to check violations and impose fines if people are found moving without a mask. During weekends, the enforcement will be more stringent. The GVMC officials were also directed to continuously announce about appropriate behaviour through smart poles and also arrange hoardings at the spots about COVID-19.

“Imposing fines is not our intention. As on date, the COVID-19 positivity rate is hovering around 3% to 4% in the district, we want to bring it under one per cent, which is only possible with the cooperation of citizens,” Mr. Vinay Chand said.

He said that with the help of ward secretariat staff and the Health Department, massive awareness programmes will be conducted in the next 25 days.