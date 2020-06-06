Officials on toes as 19 cases recorded in Vizag

As many as 19 new COVID-19 cases were reported from the district on Saturday, taking the tally to 164. The number of active cases in the district witnessed a sudden increase to 70. This is the biggest single-day spike so far the district has recorded, as against 17 on June 5. District administration is on its toes as 36 cases were reported in the last 48 hours.
A day after 14 cases reported from Anakapalle, two more close contacts of the patients tested positive, taking the tally to 16 from that area. The Health Department officials conducted survey to identify people with symptoms or any health issues in the cluster containment area. Police errected barricades at all entry and exit points since containment zone has been declared from the Friday morning itself. Five persons, suspected contacts of previous cases from Kurmannapalem, tested positive. Three cases were reported from Duvvada, while one case was reported from Nakkapalle for the first time in the district. Apart from these, eight persons who came from other States, including a few by train, tested positive, according to officials. Nine patients who were undergoing treatment have been discharged after testing negative. With this, the total number of discharged patients is 93. One person from Chengalraopeta had died.
