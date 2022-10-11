Officials on their toes as threat of seasonal diseases looms large after rains in Visakhapatnam

A large number of people, especially those suffereing from fever, are flocking the OP block of King George Hospital since the last few days.

A large number of people, especially those suffereing from fever, are flocking the OP block of King George Hospital since the last few days.

Amid intermittent rains since the last few days in Visakhapatnam, the threat of an increase in seasonal diseases and viral fevers looms large in Visakhapatnam district, putting officials from Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) and the Health Department on the toes.

Admitting there was a rise in cases at OP block in the last couple of days, Superintendent of King George Hospital (KGH) P. Mythili said that the rise in cases may be due to the rains for the last few days. She cautioned people to be alert and avoid getting drenched in rains.

“There is no need to panic at all. Taking basic precautionary measures, including drinking warm water and avoiding stored food, would do good. Premises should be kept clean to prevent mosquito menace,” she said.

The rains have been leading to overflowing of drains in many areas and stagnation of water, while garbage swelling from drains is creating unhygienic condition at several places.

The district is already reporting a number of dengue cases. This year, the district saw around 740 cases of dengue. Compared to the previous year 2021, the number of cases reported by this time was around 540, as per the statistics from the district Health Department.

District Medical and Health Officer K. Vijaya Lakshmi said that the district is leading the State in the number of dengue cases. However, the positivity rate in dengue cases has come down to 19% this year compared to last year’s 21%, she said. “While other districts organise a dry day programme only on Friday, we organise it on Fridays and Tuesdays as well,” the DMHO added.

“We have been using a special app in which an ANM and ASHA worker were asked to click pictures if they find any waterlogging conditions in their areas. Officials from the GVMC or the Health Department are responding and clearing them. We have identified vulnerable areas and conducting awareness programmes,” she said.

A senior officer from GVMC said that special focus is being laid on water stagnation and destroying mosquito breeding spots. Sanitary staff were deployed daily morning to ensure the solid wastes are removed from drainages and garbage is cleared.

“The GVMC Commissioner has clearly instructed the Zonal Commissioners to take steps in view of possible rise of seasonal diseases amid these rains. The grievances related to sanitation coming in social media, toll free numbers and other sources are also addressed regularly,” an officer said.