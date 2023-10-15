ADVERTISEMENT

Officials inspect arrangements for Chief Minister’s visit to Visakhapatnam

October 15, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Visakhapatnam District Collector A. Mallikarjuna, Police Commissioner A. Ravishankar and GVMC commissioner C.M. Saikanth Varma on Sunday inspected the arrangements for the Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s one-day visit to the city on October 16.

The team went to Rushikonda to review the arrangements for the launch of the Infosys Development Centre at Rushikonda Hill No. 2. They also checked the helipad set up at Hill 3 and the arrangements for the distribution of beach cleaning vehicles.

