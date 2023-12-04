Officials in three districts of Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli and ASR on their toes in view of possible heavy rain due to Cyclone Michaung

December 04, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Officials are on their toes anticipating heavy rains and high speed winds due to cyclone Michaung in the three districts of Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli and Alluri Sitharama Raju. The District Collectors took part in department level review meetings and also informed Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy about their preparedness in a video conference on Monday.

With moderate rainfall in three districts, there was no disturbance to people on Monday. Offices, entertainment zones and commercial establishments continued to function as usual. In view of safety of the students, Collectors from three districts issued orders to the Education Department to declare holidays to all the private and government schools on Monday. The holidays were extended till Tuesday, the Education Department officials said.

64 shelter homes

According to the officials, the district administration has set up 64 shelter homes in Visakhapatnam. The areas which were vulnerable to flooding and those hillock areas which were prone to landslide were identified. If at all the rain intensifies, the authorities are likely to shift people from the areas to shelter homes. GVMC officials were also told be on alert and check flooding and water stagnation issues during heavy rains.

As per the AP State Disaster Management Authority, HB Colony, Dairyfarm, Pedda Waltair, MVP Circle and Zoo Park area in Visakhapatnam city received around 20 mm to 25 mm rainfall from 7 p.m. on December 3 to 7 p.m. on December 4.

282 mm rainfall in Anakapalli district

Anakapalli district received about 282 mm rainfall from 8.30 a.m. on December 3 to 3.30 p.m. on December 4. S.Rayavaram received the most rainfall with 21.7 mm, followed by Sabbavaram with 20.7 mm rainfall and K.Kotapadu with 20.4 mm rainfall. Similarly, Kasimkota , Parawada, Payakaraopeta, Atchutapuram, Anakapalli, Rambilli and Yelamanchali received 10 to 19 mm rainfall.

District Collector P. Ravi Subhash conducted a meeting with police, Revenue, Roads & Buildings, health and various other departments on Monday. He also discussed about the steps to be taken to prevent agricultural losses.

Ghat roads

ASR District Collector Sumit Kumar has asked the officials to restrict journeys on the Paderu, Araku and Ananthagiri ghat roads during night time. He asked the officials to ensure there is no human or animal loss due to the cyclone. He has also asked the agriculture and horticulture officials to create awareness among the farmers to save the crops. JCB vehicles and cutters were being arranged in view of possible falling of trees on the ghat roads. The administration has already announced holiday to all schools on Monday and Tuesday.

As per the district administration, from 8.30 a.m. to 2.30 p.m. on December 4, the district received 55 mm rainfall.

