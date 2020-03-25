Officials identifying high-risk areas in district: Health Minister

To mitigate the COVID-19 scare, the officials are identifying high risk areas across the district to take additional precautions to make sure all the people who were asked to be under home quarantine in those localities are following the norms.

According to Health Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas, Seethammadhara has been identified as high risk area with as many as 649 foreign returnees followed by Gajuwaka and then Anakapalle.

“High risk areas does not mean that those living in that area is risky, but the officials need to have strict vigil over the people who are placed under home quarantine in the areas. Meanwhile, the Police Department should also ensure proper enforcement in those areas during this lockdown period,” the Minister said during the review meet on Tuesday.

Responding to the Minister, District Collector V. Vinay Chand also said that they are identifying all areas where about 100 or more number of foreign returnees are under home quarantine and make sure the areas are under proper vigil. The district administration will implement lockdown more strictly, he assured.

Panic complaints

According to the officials, the control rooms set up for COVID-19 in the district are receiving hundreds of calls on a daily basis from public across various areas. Most of the phone calls are believed to be from panicked public complaining about foreign returnees in their localities and asking the officials to shift them to hospital.

“The control room has received nearly 580 phone calls in the last couple of days, in which most of the calls are from public who have panicked over the presence of foreign returnee in their area. They ask us to shift the foreign returnees in their locality to quarantine or isolation, fearing that virus will be spread in the locality,” said District Collector V. Vinay Chand.

The Collector said that public should understand that if a person returns from abroad, it does not mean that he/she is infected with virus.

He explained that any foreign returnee is being asked to isolate himself in the house initially.

They would be shifted to isolation wards, only if develops symptoms as per procedure.

The district administration is making sure all the foreign returnees are following the norm, he added.